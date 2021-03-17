UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israel Forces In E.Jerusalem - Red Crescent

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:24 PM

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israel Forces in E.Jerusalem - Red Crescent

Dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli forces in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood located in East Jerusalem, a spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli forces in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood located in East Jerusalem, a spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem told Sputnik.

"Thirty-one people were injured [after inhaling] tear gas, and 11 others were wounded by rubber bullets ...

in the Kafr Aqab area in the city of Jerusalem. All of those injured received treatment on the spot," the spokesperson said.

Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported that Israel's forces stormed the area, which led to clashes between the two sides.

The Israeli Border Police, also known as Magav, declined to comment when asked for clarification by Sputnik.

