Dozens Of Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces At Al-Aqsa Mosque - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:55 PM

CAIRO/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the report, Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday evening and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles.

Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to an Israeli military base in the town of Anata in the governorate of Jerusalem.

"A number of the wounded at Al-Aqsa Mosque in need of urgent treatment," he said, adding that Israel refuses to provide them with medical care or transfer them to hospitals

Palestinian media reported that protests were initiated in several cities in the West Bank following the raid. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that what happened at Al-Aqsa Mosque was "a great crime against the worshipers."

Jordan's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Israeli raid.

