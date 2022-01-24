UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Peaceful Protesters Injured Amid Continuing Unrest In Khartoum

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Dozens of Peaceful Protesters Injured Amid Continuing Unrest in Khartoum

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Dozens of peaceful protesters fed up with the military authorities were injured on Monday in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum in a police crackdown, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Protests against the military authorities are held weekly to demand a transition to full civilian rule.

Khartoum police used tear gas against the protesters heading for the presidential palace in the Sherwani district north of the capital. Dozens of protesters were injured and the crowd retreated.

Protests have also flared up in Port Sudan city in the east of the country, with hundreds of participants. A few thousand protesters have gathered in the streets of Wad Madani in the southeast. More than 60 people have been killed in clashes with the military authorities since the beginning of the unrest.

Sudan entered a political crisis after coup leader General Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, a promise to hold elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government.

On January 2, Hamdok announced his resignation due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements. The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, announced talks between the sides, which were rejected by the opposition.

