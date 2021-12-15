Dozens of People Blocked in Shopping Center in Hong Kong Due to Strong Fire - Reports

A major fire broke out in a shopping center in Hong Kong, trapping dozens of people inside the building, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) A major fire broke out in a shopping center in Hong Kong, trapping dozens of people inside the building, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at the 38-storey World Trade Centre in the Causeway Bay district at 12:37 local time (04:37 GMT).

According to preliminary data, some 100 people were evacuated to a fifth floor open-air area section of the building.

The cause of the blaze and the number of people trapped in the mall is yet to be established. No deaths or injuris have been reported yet.

Firefighters are still trying to put out the blaze.