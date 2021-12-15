UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of People Blocked In Shopping Center In Hong Kong Due To Strong Fire - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:46 AM

Dozens of People Blocked in Shopping Center in Hong Kong Due to Strong Fire - Reports

A major fire broke out in a shopping center in Hong Kong, trapping dozens of people inside the building, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) A major fire broke out in a shopping center in Hong Kong, trapping dozens of people inside the building, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at the 38-storey World Trade Centre in the Causeway Bay district at 12:37 local time (04:37 GMT).

According to preliminary data, some 100 people were evacuated to a fifth floor open-air area section of the building.

The cause of the blaze and the number of people trapped in the mall is yet to be established. No deaths or injuris have been reported yet.

Firefighters are still trying to put out the blaze.

Related Topics

Fire World China Hong Kong Post

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid to Afghan ..

Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

26 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils trailblazing, new imaging NPU – Mar ..

OPPO unveils trailblazing, new imaging NPU – MariSilicon X

30 minutes ago
 WHO Director-General commends Abu Dhabi Stem Cells ..

WHO Director-General commends Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre on COVID-19 treatments

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE brings parity between public and ..

Local Press: UAE brings parity between public and private sectors

2 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.