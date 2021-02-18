Dozens of People Detained During Protests in Support of Jailed Rapper Pablo Hasel in Spain

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Several dozens of people have been detained during the ongoing protests in support of jailed rapper Pablo Hasel across Spain, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Catalan law enforcement bodies, Mossos de Escuadra, told Sputnik that 29 people had been detained across Catalonia.

According to the Pais newspaper, 14 people have been detained in Madrid where at least five police officers were injured during the clashes with protesters. A Sputnik correspondent also reported about several injured protesters.

During the clashes in Madrid, police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

The Catalan singer was sentenced in 2018 to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy on Twitter and through the lyrics of the song. Hasel was supposed to voluntarily come to prison last Friday but he refused to do so. On Tuesday, the rapper was arrested.

The rapper's jailing caused a public outcry and debates about the freedom of speech. Hundreds of artists, including Javier Bardem and Pedro Almodovar, signed a petition against the imprisonment.