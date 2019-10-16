UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of People Injured In Bus Crash In Northwestern Rome - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Dozens of People Injured in Bus Crash in Northwestern Rome - Reports

Dozens of people were injured in a bus accident in northwestern Rome on Wednesday, Italian media reporte

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Dozens of people were injured in a bus accident in northwestern Rome on Wednesday, Italian media reported.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, a bus full of passengers got into an opposite lane and hit a tree at about 9 a.

m. local time (07:00 GMT) at Via Cassia Street in Rome.

According to various media reports, around 30 people were injured in the accident.

The police and the emergency services are currently working at the site.

