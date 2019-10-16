Dozens Of People Injured In Bus Crash In Northwestern Rome - Reports
Dozens of people were injured in a bus accident in northwestern Rome on Wednesday, Italian media reporte
According to Il Messaggero newspaper, a bus full of passengers got into an opposite lane and hit a tree at about 9 a.
m. local time (07:00 GMT) at Via Cassia Street in Rome.
According to various media reports, around 30 people were injured in the accident.
The police and the emergency services are currently working at the site.