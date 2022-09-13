UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of People Injured In Gas Explosion In Nigeria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Dozens of People Injured in Gas Explosion in Nigeria - Reports

Dozens of people have been injured in a gas explosion in Jigawa State in Nigeria, the newspaper Daily Post reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Dozens of people have been injured in a gas explosion in Jigawa State in Nigeria, the newspaper Daily Post reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday when border patrol officers fired at a vehicle, which caught fire, a local resident told the newspaper, adding that the blaze spread to nearby houses and shops.

According to the newspaper, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps spokesman later confirmed the incident and said that a van filled with gas cylinders had exploded. He also noted that many people were injured while houses and shops were destroyed.

Currently, the victims are receiving the necessary medical care at the General Hospital of the Nigeria's Babura town, according to the newspaper.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Vehicle Van Nigeria Border Gas Post

Recent Stories

King Charles III Will Not Pay Taxes on Estate Inhe ..

King Charles III Will Not Pay Taxes on Estate Inherited From Elizabeth II - Repo ..

6 minutes ago
 French cinema giant Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

French cinema giant Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

6 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice to FIA on Moonis E ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to FIA on Moonis Elahi's plea

6 minutes ago
 Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says 3 Chinese Military ..

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says 3 Chinese Military Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strai ..

6 minutes ago
 Tourist Flow From Russia to EU in 2022 to Drop 15- ..

Tourist Flow From Russia to EU in 2022 to Drop 15-fold From Pre-Pandemic 2019 - ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs exemplary punishment ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs exemplary punishment to murder accused

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.