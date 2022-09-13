Dozens of People Injured in Gas Explosion in Nigeria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Dozens of people have been injured in a gas explosion in Jigawa State in Nigeria, the newspaper Daily Post reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Dozens of people have been injured in a gas explosion in Jigawa State in Nigeria, the newspaper Daily Post reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday when border patrol officers fired at a vehicle, which caught fire, a local resident told the newspaper, adding that the blaze spread to nearby houses and shops.

According to the newspaper, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps spokesman later confirmed the incident and said that a van filled with gas cylinders had exploded. He also noted that many people were injured while houses and shops were destroyed.

Currently, the victims are receiving the necessary medical care at the General Hospital of the Nigeria's Babura town, according to the newspaper.