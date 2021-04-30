UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of People Remain Under Rubble After Deadly Blast In Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:06 PM

Dozens of People Remain Under Rubble After Deadly Blast in Afghanistan - Reports

Dozens of people remain under the rubble of a building destroyed in an explosion in the Afghan city of Pol-e Alam, the capital of Logar province, Tolo News reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Dozens of people remain under the rubble of a building destroyed in an explosion in the Afghan city of Pol-e Alam, the capital of Logar province, Tolo news reported, citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, police in Logar province reported six victims in the explosion.

Another broadcaster, 1TV, previously reported that as a result of this explosion, 30 people were killed and over 60 were injured.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that a car bomb exploded outside the central hospital in Pol-e Alam in eastern Afghanistan on Friday evening. The target of the attack was a building next to the hospital, where civilians and the military were stationed.

More Stories From World

