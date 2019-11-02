UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Protesters Injured In Clashes With Police In Southern Iraq - Eyewitness

Dozens of Protesters Injured in Clashes With Police in Southern Iraq - Eyewitness

Dozens were injured following clashes between demonstrators and security forces in the port city of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq, an eyewitness told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Dozens were injured following clashes between demonstrators and security forces in the port city of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

"Dozens of demonstrators suffered from suffocation at the gates of the port of Umm Qasr as a result of tear gas bombs used by security forces in an attempt to disperse the protesters," the eyewitness said.

The clashes are still ongoing, according to the eyewitness.

Protests over unemployment, lack of basic services and government corruption broke out in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in October and have since then spread to other cities.

