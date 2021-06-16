Dozens of rebels killed in DR Congo clashes, says monitor

Fighting between government forces and an armed group in eastern DR Congo erupted on Wednesday for the fifth day running, local sources said, as a respected monitor said dozens of rebels had been killed

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Fighting between government forces and an armed group in eastern DR Congo erupted on Wednesday for the fifth day running, local sources said, as a respected monitor said dozens of rebels had been killed.

Members of a group called CODECO -- for Cooperative for the Development of the Congo -- launched an offensive against government troops on Saturday in Djugu, Ituri province.

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a US-headquartered NGO that monitors violence in the region, gave a death toll of 42 rebels and two troops, while four wounded soldiers had been evacuated by UN forces.

But a local source who had contacts with people on the ground said the army toll could be higher -- "there were casualties on both sides."CODECO is an armed political-religious sect that has been linked to more than 1,000 deaths since December 2017.