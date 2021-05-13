UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Rockets Were Launched From Gaza Strip Toward Israeli Cities

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli cities, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the enclave.

Earlier, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced their intention to fire dozens of rockets at Israeli border towns in response to attempts to eliminate a number of warlords in the Gaza Strip.

