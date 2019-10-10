UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of SDF Commanders Killed In Airstrike By Turkish Air Force - Eyewitness

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:21 AM

Dozens of SDF Commanders Killed in Airstrike by Turkish Air Force - Eyewitness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) About 40 commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and injured as a result of attacks by the Turkish Air Force in the border areas in northeast Syria, an eyewitness, a resident of the border town of Ras al-Ain, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Turkish military helicopters fired at the US base Tel Arqam in the city of Ras al-Ain when representatives of the command held a meeting there. As a result of the shelling, about 40 SDF commanders were killed and injured," the source said.

On Monday, media reported that the international coalition had withdrawn its units and military equipment from Tel Arqam base, located some 6 miles west of Ras al-Ain.

The base is currently used by the SDF.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish groups and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). Erdogan said the goal of the operation is to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone in the area.

Damascus does not recognize the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), which controls the territories east of the Euphrates River, or the SDF. The Syrian authorities have also repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupation policy in northern Syria.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Tayyip Erdogan Border Media From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

6 minutes ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

6 minutes ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

1 hour ago

Biden for First Time Calls for Impeaching Trump

1 hour ago

Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between P ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.