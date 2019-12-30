UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Taliban Militants Killed In Operations In Central Afghanistan - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:51 PM

Dozens of Taliban Militants Killed in Operations in Central Afghanistan - Military

The Afghan military has eliminated dozens of Taliban militants in the central provinces of Ghazni and Ghor, the Defense Ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Afghan military has eliminated dozens of Taliban militants in the central provinces of Ghazni and Ghor, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Yesterday night Afghan commandos conducted an operation in Deh yak district of Ghazni province. In this operation 27 Taliban terrorists killed[,] 7 other arrested by commandos and a depot of weapons and ammunition's destroyed," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

In a separate statement, the ministry announced, citing preliminary estimates, that at least 16 Taliban members were killed in an operation in the Shahrak district of Ghor province on Monday.

The Afghan government forces regularly conduct security operations as part of the years-long fight against the Taliban radical movement.

Despite the fact that the Taliban and the United States have been for over a year seeking to negotiate a peace deal, the efforts have not yet yielded results. Most recently, on Monday, the Taliban denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan and refuted media reports that the deal had been reached.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Twitter Ghazni United States Media Government

Recent Stories

PM says 2020 will be the year of welfare of common ..

10 minutes ago

SMEDA, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry org ..

3 minutes ago

Upper house's body looks into environmental affect ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly Standing Committee summoned IG, ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offers MQM ministries in Si ..

3 minutes ago

Twenty Years of Putin in Power: How Russia and Its ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.