Dozens of Taliban Militants Killed in Operations in Central Afghanistan - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

The Afghan military has eliminated dozens of Taliban militants in the central provinces of Ghazni and Ghor, the Defense Ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Afghan military has eliminated dozens of Taliban militants in the central provinces of Ghazni and Ghor, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Yesterday night Afghan commandos conducted an operation in Deh yak district of Ghazni province. In this operation 27 Taliban terrorists killed[,] 7 other arrested by commandos and a depot of weapons and ammunition's destroyed," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

In a separate statement, the ministry announced, citing preliminary estimates, that at least 16 Taliban members were killed in an operation in the Shahrak district of Ghor province on Monday.

The Afghan government forces regularly conduct security operations as part of the years-long fight against the Taliban radical movement.

Despite the fact that the Taliban and the United States have been for over a year seeking to negotiate a peace deal, the efforts have not yet yielded results. Most recently, on Monday, the Taliban denied agreeing to any ceasefire in Afghanistan and refuted media reports that the deal had been reached.