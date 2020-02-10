UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Taliban Militants Killed In Operations Across Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Dozens of Taliban militants have been killed in a series of operations conducted by the Afghan security forces over the past several days on the movement's positions across the country, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Last night, the commando forces launched an operation in Balkh province's Balkh district, in which 35 Taliban members were killed and five others were injured," the ministry said in a statement, adding that 10 more Taliban militants were killed and five injured in airstrikes in Kandahar province's Maiwand district.

According to ministry, air and ground operations in Urozgan province's Deh Rahwod and Khas Urozgan districts killed 11 Taliban members, and at least eight more were killed and three others injured in the Arghandab district of Zabul province on Friday morning. A security source also reported one more attack in the same province that took lives of three members of the movement.

  The Taliban have not yet commented on these losses to the media.

