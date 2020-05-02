UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Taliban Militants Killed In Southern Afghanistan In Past 24 Hours - Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:48 PM

Dozens of Taliban Militants Killed in Southern Afghanistan in Past 24 Hours - Police

Dozens of Taliban militants have been killed in Afghanistan's southern provinces of Zabul and Helmand in the past 24 hours, the police said Saturda

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Dozens of Taliban militants have been killed in Afghanistan's southern provinces of Zabul and Helmand in the past 24 hours, the police said Saturday.

In Zabul, Taliban militants attacked an Afghan National Army base in Noork area at around 2 a. m. Saturday (21:30 Friday GMT), according to the provincial police chief. The ensuing clashes lasted until 5 a. m.

"Eighteen Taliban insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in the clash," the police chief said, adding that no civilians or soldiers sustained injuries in the clashes.

The attack came after the Afghan Air Force struck Taliban positions in the province's Shinkai district on Friday afternoon.

"Three Taliban insurgents were killed in the attack," police spokesman Mohammad Lal Amiri told Sputnik.

Separately, the Helmand police said that six Taliban militants were killed and four others were wounded in clashes in Spin Masjid area of the Nahr-e Saraj district in the early hours of Saturday.

The same night, parallel clashes in Khushal village of Nad Ali district left four Taliban militants killed and three others injured.

Afghan forces seized militants' weapons and ammunition during the clashes.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the clashes.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Army Police Same Mosque

Recent Stories

19-year-old British girl reunited with family in A ..

6 minutes ago

With UAE efforts, an Australian family reunited af ..

6 minutes ago

DC visits anti-locust operation, construction spot ..

5 minutes ago

Ushr & Zakat department distributes Guzara Allowan ..

5 minutes ago

Ration, cash distributed among Eunuchs in Muzaffar ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 160,2 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.