Dozens Of Tel Aviv Residents Line Up To Donate Blood To Those Injured In Festival Stampede

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:11 PM

Dozens of Tel Aviv residents lined up Friday morning to donate blood for those injured in a stampede during the mass celebration of the Lag B'Omer holiday at Mount Meron in northern Israel, the city mayor's office said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Dozens of Tel Aviv residents lined up Friday morning to donate blood for those injured in a stampede during the mass celebration of the Lag B'Omer holiday at Mount Meron in northern Israel, the city mayor's office said.

Earlier in the day, a medical vehicle with equipment to collect blood samples arrived at Rabin Square in front of Tel Aviv City Hall and dozens of citizens came there to donate blood.

Blood donation stations were deployed on Friday in a number of cities across the country after the national ambulance service reported an acute shortage of donated blood in hospitals in northern Israel.

At least 150 people were injured and 44 were killed in a stampede that broke out overnight at a religious Jewish festival in northern Israel, where according to police, up to 100,000 people had gathered.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday national day of mourning after the Mount Meron tragedy. The Lag B'Omer holiday was the first massive public event held in Israel after the coronavirus-linked restrictions had been softened.

