'Dozens' Of US House Republicans To Object To Electoral College Vote Returns - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Dozens of Republicans in the US House Republicans plan to lodge objections during Congress' certification of the Electoral College results on January 6, in a last bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Congressman Mo Brooks said in an interview on Monday.

"There are dozens in the House of Representatives who have reached that conclusion, as I have, we're going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and maybe more depending on where collectively we want to go," Brooks told Fox news, adding that he was unsure whether they have support from the Senate.

The US Congress will meet in a joint session on January 6 to confirm the Electoral College votes, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the session to count the votes from each state.

A member of both the House of Representatives and the Senate must file an objection in writing to force a debate and vote to challenge any state's Electoral College results. However, a majority of lawmakers in both the House and Senate would have to vote to uphold the objection.

Earlier on Monday, Republican lawmakers filed a lawsuit against Pence to ensure he will determine which electoral votes will be counted when Congress meets to validate the Electoral College votes.

The lawsuit seeks to have Pence disregard the official Electoral College votes cast in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and to rely on the "alternate" votes submitted by Republicans in favor of President Donald Trump.

Republican electors in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan held mock electoral votes, casting their ballots for incumbent President Donald Trump as a symbolic gesture to challenge Biden's win in those battleground states. The Republican electors' votes hold no legal weight because they were not certified by any state officials.

The Trump campaign and Republican party have lost more than 50 legal battles in court to try to overturn the presidential election after courts found they had no credible evidence of massive voter fraud, and the latest lawsuit is widely expected to fail.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

