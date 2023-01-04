Dozens of US, Western Parts Found Inside Iranian Drone Downed in Ukraine - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Dozens of parts manufactured by US and other Western companies were recovered from an Iranian drone reportedly downed in Ukraine last autumn, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a Ukrainian intelligence assessment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Dozens of parts manufactured by US and other Western companies were recovered from an Iranian drone reportedly downed in Ukraine last autumn, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a Ukrainian intelligence assessment.

The assessment found that 40 of the 52 components removed from an Iranian Shahed-136 drone were manufactured by 13 different US companies, while he remaining 12 parts were made in countries including Canada, Switzerland, Japan and China, the report said.

Ukraine shared the assessment tying Western components to the drone with the United States late last year, the report said.

The assessment shows the extent of the problem the Biden administration is attempting to address in shutting down Iran's access to technologies that could be used in drones, the report said.

Last month, US media reported that the White House created a task force to investigate how US and Western parts, such as semiconductors and GPS units, have ended up in Iranian drones.

Iranian companies appear to be obtaining critical components and electronics despite export control restrictions and other US sanctions aimed at preventing their acquisition, the report said.

Moscow and Tehran have denied allegations that Iran is supplying combat drones to Russia for the use in Ukraine, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry calling Kiev's rhetoric on the matter "irresponsible."

