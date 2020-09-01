UrduPoint.com
Dozens Of Women Rally In Downtown Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Dozens of Women Rally in Downtown Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Dozens of women joined a demonstration in downtown Minsk on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Opposition supporters gathered on the Independence Square of the Belarusian capital. At first, the women stood near the Church of Saints Simon and Helena, while the police urged them to go home and stop violating the public order. The riot police later approached protesters.

Overall, several dozen women participated in the Monday rally. Soon afterward, a priest and worshipers came out of the church, and the protesters have marched around the building with them. At the same time, the riot police left the scene.

The correspondent also reported that the police have been warning people, via loudspeakers, that the demonstration is not authorized and protesters may face consequences for breaking the law.

The rally lasted for less than 90 minutes.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests against the sitting president since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome, claiming it was rigged.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

