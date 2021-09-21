UrduPoint.com

Dozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:36 PM

Dozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements

Several dozen protesters gathered outside the UN headquarters in New York City on the first day of the 76th General Assembly on Tuesday demanding the US end its military engagements around the world and accept more refugees

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Several dozen protesters gathered outside the UN headquarters in New York City on the first day of the 76th General Assembly on Tuesday demanding the US end its military engagements around the world and accept more refugees.

The rally got underway as US President Joe Biden arrived to deliver an address at the Assembly Hall, with protesters demanding to suspend the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) and stop the use of military drone strikes.

It began across the road from the UN headquarters but was moved several blocks away by law enforcement.

Protesters held signs reading "DRONE STRIKES KILL kids" and "REPEAL THE AUMF" as well as "LET AFGHANS IN" and "LET HAITIANS IN" among other slogans, according to a Sputnik correspondent from the scene.

Last week, the Pentagon confirmed reports that a drone strike in Kabul, which they first claimed struck terrorist targets, in fact killed 10 civilians, seven of them children. The Department of Defense has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and is exploring compensatory payments to the family's of the victims, according to Central Command Cheif Kenneth McKenzie.

Related Topics

Assembly Drone Terrorist Kabul World United Nations Pentagon Road Reading New York Family From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 Russian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approa ..

Russian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Turkey Getting Ready for Erdogan's Trip to ..

Russia, Turkey Getting Ready for Erdogan's Trip to Sochi - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

2 hours ago
 Police to arrest PIMS' girl abuser

Police to arrest PIMS' girl abuser

5 minutes ago
 NHA completes 1,753 km road projects in last three ..

NHA completes 1,753 km road projects in last three years: Murad Saeed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.