Dozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Several dozen protesters gathered outside the UN headquarters in New York City on the first day of the 76th General Assembly on Tuesday demanding the US end its military engagements around the world and accept more refugees.

The rally got underway as US President Joe Biden arrived to deliver an address at the Assembly Hall, with protesters demanding to suspend the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) and stop the use of military drone strikes.

It began across the road from the UN headquarters but was moved several blocks away by law enforcement.

Protesters held signs reading "DRONE STRIKES KILL kids" and "REPEAL THE AUMF" as well as "LET AFGHANS IN" and "LET HAITIANS IN" among other slogans, according to a Sputnik correspondent from the scene.

Last week, the Pentagon confirmed reports that a drone strike in Kabul, which they first claimed struck terrorist targets, in fact killed 10 civilians, seven of them children. The Department of Defense has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and is exploring compensatory payments to the family's of the victims, according to Central Command Cheif Kenneth McKenzie.