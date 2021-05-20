Dozens Rally in Moscow in Solidarity With Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Dozens of people rallied outside the Palestinian embassy in the center of the Russian capital on Thursday in solidarity with the Arab nation as Israel continued pounding Gaza with air strikes in response to Hamas rocket launches.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners that read "Freedom to Palestine," "Our children are under threat," "Where are you UN?" and "We demand recognition of Palestinian people's right to statehood and an end to Israeli occupation in the middle East."

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas have exchanged thousands of rocket strikes since May 10 when police and Palestinians clashed across eastern Jerusalem after weeks of rising tensions. The firing has killed 12 Israelis and 230 people in Gaza, almost a quarter of them children.