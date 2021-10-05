UrduPoint.com

Dozens With Ukraine Passports, Visas Remain Stranded In Afghanistan - Rights Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:35 PM

Dozens With Ukraine Passports, Visas Remain Stranded in Afghanistan - Rights Group

Dozens of Afghans who made it onto Ukraine's evacuation list and traveled long distances with their families to Kabul for flights out of Afghanistan remain in the country amid deteriorating, life-threatening conditions, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Dozens of Afghans who made it onto Ukraine's evacuation list and traveled long distances with their families to Kabul for flights out of Afghanistan remain in the country amid deteriorating, life-threatening conditions, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian government has evacuated about 250 people so far, including Ukrainians, Afghans, and citizens of other countries, some of whom have sought asylum in Ukraine," HRW said in a press release. "But dozens - mostly Afghan nationals with Ukrainian passports or residence permits and their family members - remain stranded."

The release warned that circumstances for those left behind are quickly deteriorating with would-be refugees fearing for their lives.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry officials have made contradictory statements about further evacuations, and would-be refugees interviewed by HRW claim that Ukrainian embassies in Pakistan and Tajikistan have so far been unresponsive to pleas for visas or information, the release said.

HRW urged the Ukrainian government to step up efforts to provide nationals and at-risk Afghans with evacuation, protection, and assistance, including prioritizing visas for their families or giving them the opportunity to seek asylum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Ukraine Tajikistan Family Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS I ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS International at Expo 2020

10 minutes ago
 RTA releases 6th Sustainability Report 2020

RTA releases 6th Sustainability Report 2020

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaint ..

Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaints from free zones

10 minutes ago
 UFC 267: Petr Yan to face Cory Sandhagen for block ..

UFC 267: Petr Yan to face Cory Sandhagen for blockbuster interim title bout at A ..

10 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai offers endless opportunities to sh ..

Expo 2020 Dubai offers endless opportunities to share experiences with world: Au ..

26 minutes ago
 Low cost housing projects among govt's top priorit ..

Low cost housing projects among govt's top priorities: Prime Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.