Dozens With Ukraine Passports, Visas Remain Stranded in Afghanistan - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Dozens of Afghans who made it onto Ukraine's evacuation list and traveled long distances with their families to Kabul for flights out of Afghanistan remain in the country amid deteriorating, life-threatening conditions, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian government has evacuated about 250 people so far, including Ukrainians, Afghans, and citizens of other countries, some of whom have sought asylum in Ukraine," HRW said in a press release. "But dozens - mostly Afghan nationals with Ukrainian passports or residence permits and their family members - remain stranded."

The release warned that circumstances for those left behind are quickly deteriorating with would-be refugees fearing for their lives.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry officials have made contradictory statements about further evacuations, and would-be refugees interviewed by HRW claim that Ukrainian embassies in Pakistan and Tajikistan have so far been unresponsive to pleas for visas or information, the release said.

HRW urged the Ukrainian government to step up efforts to provide nationals and at-risk Afghans with evacuation, protection, and assistance, including prioritizing visas for their families or giving them the opportunity to seek asylum.