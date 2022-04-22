UrduPoint.com

Dozens Wounded In Clashes At Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters on Friday in the latest violence at Al-Aqsa mosque compound, as the United Nations voiced deep concern at spiralling unrest

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters on Friday in the latest violence at Al-Aqsa mosque compound, as the United Nations voiced deep concern at spiralling unrest.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 57 people were wounded, including 14 Palestinians taken to hospital, one of them in a serious condition, after police stormed the compound in east Jerusalem's Old City.

The clashes come after a month of deadly violence, as the Jewish festival of Passover overlaps with the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

