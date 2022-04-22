Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters on Friday in the latest violence at Al-Aqsa mosque compound, as the United Nations voiced deep concern at spiralling unrest

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 )

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 57 people were wounded, including 14 Palestinians taken to hospital, one of them in a serious condition, after police stormed the compound in east Jerusalem's Old City.

The clashes come after a month of deadly violence, as the Jewish festival of Passover overlaps with the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.