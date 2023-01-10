Dozhd TV Channel Obtained License to Broadcast in The Netherlands - Media Regulator

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Dozhd tv channel (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) has obtained a license to broadcast in the Netherlands, Dutch media regulator Commissariaat voor de Media said.

"Commissariaat voor de Media has granted permission to TVR Studios B.V.

to provide commercial television broadcasting services as a commercial media institution through the Dozhd TV channel," according to the statement.

The relevant decision was published on December 22, 2022.

On December 8, 2022, the Latvian authorities canceled Dozhd's broadcasting license in the country "over threats to state security and public order."