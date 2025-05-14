DP World International League T20 Season 4 to commence on 'Eid Al Etihad'

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on 2nd December 2025 – Eid Al Etihad, with the six-team, 34-match tournament set to conclude with the final on 4th January 2026.

CEO DP World ILT20 David White said, “Following extensive discussions with all our stakeholders, we believe the 2nd December 2025 to 4th January 2026 tournament window is ideal for the DP World International League T20 Season 4.

"The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins in early February, hence it was important for us to start and finish Season 4 well before the tournament as it will allow the players playing both the DP World ILT20 and the T20 World Cup to prepare for national duty.

In addition, we feel that the December-January window will provide the teams’ the best opportunity to access a bigger pool of players."

DP World ILT20’s Season 3 featured some of the biggest T20 stars, including Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran, Shai Hope, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Warner, among others.