DP/FM Ishaq Dar Raises Kashmir Dispute At Meeting With UN Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, called for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.
The meeting took place at UN Headquarters on the margins of the Security Council's debate on multilateralism and global governance, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Mission.
It said Senator Dar also condemned Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people, and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for a two-state solution, ensuring a viable, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
In addition, The DPM/FM highlighted cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan and called for UN support in countering the menace within and from that country.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to provide humanitarian support to the millions of destitute people in Afghanistan and to promote its economic development, including through implementing connectivity projects between Central Asia and Pakistan through Afghanistan.
In his remarks, Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the United Nations’ central role in addressing global challenges, including peace and security, development and climate change.
He underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting international peace, and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2025–2026) while highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter, including UN peacekeeping efforts.
The DPM/FM welcomed the initiative by the UN Secretary-General to organize the Summit of the Future and expressed the hope that the Pact for the Future will be fully implemented, meeting the financing needs of the developing countries to implement the SDGa (Sustainable Development Goals) and climate targets.
On his part, Secretary-General Guterres thanked the DPM/FM for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards maintenance of international peace and security in the form of its UN Peacekeeping contributions.
APP/ift
