DPM, Belarusian counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on Tuesday appreciated the longstanding friendly ties between Pakistan and Belarus.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, they discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral relations with special focus on trade, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The ministers reviewed preparations for the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Islamabad and emphasized the importance of the exchange of high-level visits, a press release said.

The two sides also agreed to further increase bilateral trade and maximize education and cultural cooperation.

