DPM, Belgian Counterpart Discuss Growing Pakistan-Belgium Bilateral Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday met with his Belgian counterpart, DPM/FM, Maxime Prévot here on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.
The two leaders discussed growing bilateral relations with Belgium and underscored the need for further strengthening of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including trade, development, climate change and education.
