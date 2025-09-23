DPM, Canadian FM Discuss Bilateral Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 01:00 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Monday met with Foreign Minister of Canada Anita Anand on the sidelines of 80th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.
They acknowledged the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Canada relations, agreed to further strengthen economic and trade ties and recognized the vital role of the Pakistani diaspora in Canada.
