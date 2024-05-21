DPM Dar Departs To Kyrgyz Republic To Meet Pakistani Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:42 PM
After the conclusion of the SCO-Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Astana, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday departed for Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic on a working visit, where he would meet the Pakistani students
ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) After the conclusion of the SCO-Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Astana, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday departed for Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic on a working visit, where he would meet the Pakistani students.
He is accompanying Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
In Bishkek, the deputy prime minister would meet with Pakistani nationals, including the students who were under treatment for injuries as a result of the recent developments in the Kyrgyz Republic.
“He will discuss with the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister the concerns of Pakistani students, including issues pertaining to their continued education during their temporary stay in Pakistan,” it was added.
Recent Stories
KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appreciated by global organization
Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve honour, respect of writers, po ..
DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance
Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President
National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expresses condolences over Preside ..
15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat
Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe
Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan
CCP approves product supply agreement between Aramco, GO Petroleum
Food department Manshera commences wheat procurement at 3900 rupees per 40 KG
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams
More Stories From World
-
China backs Arab states in playing greater role on Palestinian issue30 minutes ago
-
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt32 minutes ago
-
UK announces compensation for people affected by contaminated blood scandal32 minutes ago
-
KSrelief Supervisor General Meets with ICAO Council President38 minutes ago
-
Dar, Kazakh FM review bilateral relations, connectivity projects36 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister attends signing of 5 MoUs at Real Estate Supply Chain Forum 202436 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia participates in 10th World Water Forum exhibition in Indonesia35 minutes ago
-
Schools, prison checked after quake 'swarm' near Naples35 minutes ago
-
'Perfumes of the East' exhibition opens at National Museum in Riyadh30 minutes ago
-
Al-Zamazima company signs MoU to provide Zamzam water for domestic pilgrims59 minutes ago
-
Small island states win key climate case in UN court1 hour ago
-
Small island states win key climate case in UN court1 hour ago