DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakistani students

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) After the conclusion of the SCO-Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Astana, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday departed for Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic on a working visit, where he would meet the Pakistani students.

He is accompanying Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

In Bishkek, the deputy prime minister would meet with Pakistani nationals, including the students who were under treatment for injuries as a result of the recent developments in the Kyrgyz Republic.

“He will discuss with the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister the concerns of Pakistani students, including issues pertaining to their continued education during their temporary stay in Pakistan,” it was added.