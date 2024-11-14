DPM Dar in Abu Dhabi to attend three-day 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday arrived here to attend the 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum being held from November 15-17, 2024.

The deputy prime minister is attending the three-day event, at the invitation of his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan according to a Foreign Office press release.

At the forum, the DPM Dar will engage in high-level dialogue with global leaders, investors and experts, addressing critical issues of regional security, economic cooperation and sustainable development.

He will underscore Pakistan’s strategic perspective on fostering diplomatic solutions to complex regional challenges and advancing collective prosperity.