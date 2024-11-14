Open Menu

DPM Dar In Abu Dhabi To Attend Three-day 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DPM Dar in Abu Dhabi to attend three-day 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday arrived here to attend the 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum being held from November 15-17, 2024.

The deputy prime minister is attending the three-day event, at the invitation of his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan according to a Foreign Office press release.

At the forum, the DPM Dar will engage in high-level dialogue with global leaders, investors and experts, addressing critical issues of regional security, economic cooperation and sustainable development.

He will underscore Pakistan’s strategic perspective on fostering diplomatic solutions to complex regional challenges and advancing collective prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Ishaq Dar UAE Bani November Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

43 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

3 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

4 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

17 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

17 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

17 hours ago

More Stories From World