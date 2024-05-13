DPM Dar In China To Co-chair Pak-China FMs' Strategic Dialogue
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived here on a four-day visit mainly to co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
On his arrival, the deputy prime minister was received by Director General, Ambassador Wang Fu Kang and Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi.
In the Strategic Dialogue, the two sides will comprehensively review bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; upgradation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, future connectivity initiatives and the geopolitical situation.
The deputy prime minister will also meet with the Chinese leaders, senior officials, and prominent business enterprises.
