DPM Dar inaugurates renovated services area at consulate general of Pakistan, New York

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday inaugurated the newly renovated Consular Services Area at the historic Consulate General of Pakistan in New York, established in 1948.

On the occasion, the deputy PM reaffirmed that the foremost responsibility of Pakistan’s Missions abroad is to serve overseas Pakistanis with dignity, efficiency, and the best possible services. He highlighted reforms undertaken by the Government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, including the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis, recording of evidence through video link from Missions abroad, e-filing of cases, facilitation in taxation and banking by treating overseas Pakistanis as filers, reserved quotas for their children in universities and medical colleges, establishment of facilitation offices in Punjab and Balochistan, revival of the Green Channel facility at airports, and the introduction of the visa Prior to Arrival (VPA) category for 126 countries.

Senator Ishaq Dar commended the Consul General and his team for completing the rehabilitation of the Consulate’s historic premises while ensuring uninterrupted services to the community.

In his remarks, Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai thanked the deputy PM for his presence and guidance, and outlined initiatives taken by the Consulate for community facilitation. These include the launch of a 24-hour emergency helpline, establishment of a Punjab Land Record kiosk, upgrading of the telephone exchange and call management system, launch of a new Consulate website, facilitation through the NADRA Desk, adoption of the Online Power of Attorney, introduction of an online appointment system, regular E-Kachehris and community town halls, and active cultural and economic outreach.

The inauguration of the renovated Consular Services Area reaffirms the government’s commitment to continue providing the best possible services to its community abroad, he added.