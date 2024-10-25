DPM Dar Meets Rwandan, Bangladeshi Counterparts; Trade, Investment Cooperation Discussed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
APIA (SAMOA) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe on the sidelines of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) here.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe noted the positive trajectory in Pakistan-Rawanda ties based on mutual respect and shared values. They expressed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral engagement and cooperation in the economic domain, especially in trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.
Noting the recent visits by the President of the Senate and the Chief of Defence Staff of Rwanda, Deputy Prime Minister Dar expressed the keen desire of Pakistan to further strengthen friendly relations with Rwanda.
He also congratulated Rwanda for opening a High Commission in Islamabad.
Echoing the sentiments of Deputy Prime Minister Dar, Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe invited Pakistani businessmen to avail of the investment opportunities in Rwanda.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dar also held a bilateral meeting with the Adviser for Foreign Affairs Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain. This was the first meeting between the two dignitaries, following their assumption of office.
The deputy prime minister highlighted the historical, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Hossain agreed to advance high live dialogue and cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of trade, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.
Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation at various multilateral fora. They also discussed the revitalization of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).
