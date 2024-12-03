DPM Dar Signs Charter Of ECO Clean Energy Center
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MASHHAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday signed the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Center, at the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers being held here.
The Charter is a flagship initiative of ECO in the energy sector, which will focus on research and development for innovative renewable clean energy sources to combat climate change.
It will play a bridging role in enhancing regional cooperation for smooth transition to sustainable energy.
The Charter will also contribute to the Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers in the framework of the UN’s Sustainable Energy for All Initiative.
