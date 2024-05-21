DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:22 PM

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, soon after arrival in Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday visited the National Hospital to meet Shahzaib, a Pakistani textile worker who was injured during the recent mob violence in Bishkek.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar was received at the hospital by Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and Kyrgyz Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The deputy prime minister inquired after the health of Shahzaib who expressed a desire to return to Pakistan.

At a special request by the deputy prime minister, the Kyrgyz authorities decided to discharge him and to let him undertake further treatment in Pakistan.

He would travel to Pakistan with the deputy prime minister on the special aircraft.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also held a very productive meeting with Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov.

He took up the issues relating to the welfare of Pakistan textile workers living in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kyrgyz leader expressed readiness to find an early resolution to their visa status issues and regularize their continued stay in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The two sides also agreed to initiate discussions on a government-to-government labour mobility agreement and to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic for a working visit.

He was invited to visit the Kyrgyz Republic by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev after their meeting yesterday in Astana, Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The two ministers travelled together from Astana to Bishkek.

