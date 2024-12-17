Open Menu

DPM Ishaq Dar In Cairo To Attend D-8 Summit

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DPM Ishaq Dar in Cairo to attend D-8 summit

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar arrived here on Tuesday to attend the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries scheduled to be held on December 19.

As the deputy prime minister landed at Cairo International Airport, he was received by Charge d'affaires Dr. Raza Shahid and Additional Secretary Ambassador Ahmed Amjad Ali. Representatives from the Egyptian foreign ministry were also present.

Preceding the D-8 Summit, DPM Dar will attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on December 18.

On the sidelines, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts attending the summit.

