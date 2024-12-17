DPM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To CICA's Vision Of Sustainable Security In Asia
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday virtually participated in the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the CICA’s vision of achieving common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday virtually participated in the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the CICA’s vision of achieving common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia.
Hosted by CICA chair Azerbaijan in virtual format, the meeting focused on enhancing regional cooperation, promoting peace, and advancing sustainable development in Asia.
The deputy prime minister, who is currently in Cairo to attend the D-8 summit, highlighted CICA’s immense potential in addressing the region’s key challenges including political disputes, conflicts, and endemic poverty that continue to hinder collective progress.
Underlining the importance of dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to international law, the deputy prime minister called for just and inclusive political solutions for long-standing disputes such as Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.
A key focus of Pakistan’s statement was the imperative of strengthening regional connectivity to foster economic integration and sustainable development.
The deputy prime minister and foreign minister emphasized the vital role of connectivity initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in promoting shared growth, facilitating infrastructure development, and enhancing trade and energy links across Asia. These projects, he noted, can serve as catalysts for regional economic cooperation and prosperity.
Pakistan is a founding member of CICA, a multinational forum aimed at enhancing cooperation and confidence-building among its 28 member states to promote peace, security, stability, and prosperity in Asia.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid
Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector
ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months
Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman
More Stories From World
-
Russia launched 'intensive offensive' in Kursk with N. Korean troops: Ukraine38 minutes ago
-
UN says one million Syrians may return in first half of 202548 minutes ago
-
Comorans fear for loved ones on cyclone-ravaged Mayotte58 minutes ago
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'1 hour ago
-
Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN1 hour ago
-
EU to 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: Von der Leyen2 hours ago
-
Red Cross fears more than 200 volunteers missing in France's cyclone-hit Mayotte2 hours ago
-
EU announces extra one bn euros in refugee funding for Turkey2 hours ago
-
German business morale slips to lowest point in over four years2 hours ago
-
Syria's new rulers step up engagement with the world2 hours ago
-
DPM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to CICA's vision of sustainable security in Asia4 minutes ago
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'3 hours ago