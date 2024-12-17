Open Menu

DPM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To CICA's Vision Of Sustainable Security In Asia

December 17, 2024

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday virtually participated in the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the CICA’s vision of achieving common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia.

Hosted by CICA chair Azerbaijan in virtual format, the meeting focused on enhancing regional cooperation, promoting peace, and advancing sustainable development in Asia.

The deputy prime minister, who is currently in Cairo to attend the D-8 summit, highlighted CICA’s immense potential in addressing the region’s key challenges including political disputes, conflicts, and endemic poverty that continue to hinder collective progress.

Underlining the importance of dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to international law, the deputy prime minister called for just and inclusive political solutions for long-standing disputes such as Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

A key focus of Pakistan’s statement was the imperative of strengthening regional connectivity to foster economic integration and sustainable development.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister emphasized the vital role of connectivity initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in promoting shared growth, facilitating infrastructure development, and enhancing trade and energy links across Asia. These projects, he noted, can serve as catalysts for regional economic cooperation and prosperity.

Pakistan is a founding member of CICA, a multinational forum aimed at enhancing cooperation and confidence-building among its 28 member states to promote peace, security, stability, and prosperity in Asia.

