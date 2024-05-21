DPM, Wang Yi agree to further strengthen Pak-China mutually beneficial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation and high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister met the Chinese foreign minister on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Astana, Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X account.

They exchanged felicitations on the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, which have grown into an ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.