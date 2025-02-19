DPM/FM discusses global and regional issues with Hungarian FM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto in New York on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Hungary expressed their deep appreciation for the longstanding and multifaceted ties between the two countries, encompassing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission.

They reiterated their commitment to further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations and welcomed the successful conclusion of the 3rd Session of the Pakistan-Hungary Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, held on 6-7 February 2025 in Islamabad.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the DPM/FM expressed hope to host the Hungarian Foreign Minister in Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues and agreed to further enhance cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, to promote shared goals of international peace and sustainable development.

