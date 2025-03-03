DPO reviews security arrangements at Darya Khan-bridge checkpost

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Inter-provincial, Darya Khan-bridge police checkpost to review security measures there.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO was accompanied by Gomal University police station SHO Faheem Mumtaz Khan during the visit.

The DPO monitored the performance of the police personnel and appreciated their professionalism. SHO Faheem Mumtaz and In-charge of the check post briefed the district police chief about the security measures.

The DPO met with the personnel on-duty and also checked their weapons.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the check posts. He asked the concerned officers and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources for maintaining the law and order. He also advised the on-duty personnel to treat people politely and do not disturb anyone unnecessarily.