DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advantage of Taiwan

A Chinese mainland spokesperson said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will only let the United States further take advantage of Taiwan and harm the interests of people on the island by developing ties with the U.S. side under the disguise of "economic and commercial activities

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A Chinese mainland spokesperson said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will only let the United States further take advantage of Taiwan and harm the interests of people on the island by developing ties with the U.S. side under the disguise of "economic and commercial activities.

" Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference, responding to the DPP authority's import approval of U.S. pork containing ractopamine.

Zhu said the DPP will only trigger greater public concern and anger as it colludes with external forces in disregard of the interests of people in Taiwan and their safety.

She said the mainland forbids the import of ractopamine-laced pork, beef products by law and will continue to bar the entry of any unqualified meat products.