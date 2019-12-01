UrduPoint.com
DPR Accuses Kiev Of Setting Up Minefield In Crossing Area Near Donetsk

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 02:30 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Sunday accused the Ukrainian armed forces of laying mines near a checkpoint close to the city of Donetsk.

"Our intelligence service registers laying of a minefield in the area of the Marinka checkpoint, which poses a threat to civilian crossing, and also the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] mission's patrols, which move via this route," a spokesman for the militia said.

In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new government at the time.

