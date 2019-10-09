UrduPoint.com
DPR Accuses Ukraine Of Dragging Out Troop Pullout Near Petrivske

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:36 PM

DPR Accuses Ukraine of Dragging Out Troop Pullout Near Petrivske

Kiev is delaying the process of troop pullout near Petrivske in Donbas, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) expects the Ukrainian army to fulfill its obligations within three days, Ruslan Yakubov, head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime, told reporters Wednesday

PETRIVSKE (Donetsk region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Kiev is delaying the process of troop pullout near Petrivske in Donbas, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) expects the Ukrainian army to fulfill its obligations within three days, Ruslan Yakubov, head of the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime, told reporters Wednesday.

"There is information from the OSCE that talks with the Ukrainian side are ongoing. There are no agreements on the pullout, no negative or positive rhetoric. I can't say that the event was disrupted either, because for this we have, according to the schedule, three days. They [the Ukrainian army] are dragging [this] out," Yakubov said.

