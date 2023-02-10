DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Evacuation of Civilians From Vuhledar to Volnovakha Began

Acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin announced on Friday the beginning of the evacuation of civilians from Vuhledar to Volnovakha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin announced on Friday the beginning of the evacuation of civilians from Vuhledar to Volnovakha.

"Now there are about a thousand people in the city civilians.

We have already started to evacuate some of them when the active phase of liberation began," Pushilin told reporters, adding that the civilians have been moved to a relatively safe place Volnovakha.

The Russian military has gained a foothold in the southern part of Vuhledar, but Kiev continues to transfer reserves to the city, Pushilin added.