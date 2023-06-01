DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important to Liberate Marinka City Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) It is strategically important to liberate the city of Marinka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukrainian troops soon, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.

"We need to liberate the entire settlement (of Marinka) in the foreseeable future. The advance there takes place literally daily, but not so fast... (The liberation of the city) is very important in strategic terms, in terms of moving toward the next localities," Pushilin said.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Chechen units had received an order to redeploy forces, their area of responsibility will be the DPR; the Akhmat special forces and the Sever-Akhmat regiment were deployed to the Marinka sector.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that assault detachments of the 5th motorized rifle brigade and soldiers of the Akhmat special forces detachment were successfully advancing in the Marinka sector.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.