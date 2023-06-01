UrduPoint.com

DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important To Liberate Marinka City Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 05:50 AM

DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important to Liberate Marinka City Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) It is strategically important to liberate the city of Marinka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukrainian troops soon, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.

"We need to liberate the entire settlement (of Marinka) in the foreseeable future. The advance there takes place literally daily, but not so fast... (The liberation of the city) is very important in strategic terms, in terms of moving toward the next localities," Pushilin said.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Chechen units had received an order to redeploy forces, their area of responsibility will be the DPR; the Akhmat special forces and the Sever-Akhmat regiment were deployed to the Marinka sector.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that assault detachments of the 5th motorized rifle brigade and soldiers of the Akhmat special forces detachment were successfully advancing in the Marinka sector.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Donetsk February National University From

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

4 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

5 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

6 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

6 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.