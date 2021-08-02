UrduPoint.com

DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev's Guilt - Pushilin On Russian Complaint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:00 PM

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is ready to submit to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) all the necessary evidence and testimony regarding Kiev's crimes committed in Donbas since 2014, DPR head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik

In July, Russia filed its first inter-state complaint with the ECHR against Ukraine.

In the document focusing on events that followed the 2014 change of power in Ukraine, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Kiev of violating the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Russia's ECHR complaint against Ukraine is a very important step ... A commission recording Ukraine's war crimes has been operating in the DPR for several years. I believe this claim at such a high inter-state level is a timely step. For our part, we are ready to present all the testimony that we have and all the evidence confirming Ukraine's guilt," Pushilin said.

