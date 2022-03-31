UrduPoint.com

DPR Cannot Be Part Of Ukraine After Its Recognition By Number Of States - People's Militia

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 10:10 AM

DPR Cannot Be Part of Ukraine After Its Recognition by Number of States - People's Militia

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) It is impossible for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to be part of Ukraine after its recognition by a number of states, spokesman for DPR People's Militia Eduard Basurin told Sputnik.

"After we have already been recognized by several states, six or seven, primarily Russia, therefore, the presence of this republic (the DPR) as part of Ukraine is no longer possible," Basurin said, adding that this issue is not relevant.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on recognizing the independence of the Donbas republics. Abkhazia followed the example of Moscow, while South Ossetia recognized the self-proclaimed republics in 2014.

Several Latin American nations ” Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua ” as well as the Central African Republic and Syria, are showing intentions to recognize the independence of the republics, according to the DPR head.

