DPR Chief believes Ukraine now ready to attack Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, believes that Ukraine is already ready for an attack on the Donbas, and Donetsk should be ready for the worst-case scenario.

"Everything depends on a political decision or on how strong the pressure from the West will be, if there will be such a thing. Ukraine at the moment is ready for offensive, it is already a fact. Kiev will take advantage of (this or not) ... nobody can say that," Pushilin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, answering when he expected Ukraine's invasion of Donbas.

"For our part, we only have to prepare for the worst-case scenario in order to be ready to protect the civilians," he said.