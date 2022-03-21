UrduPoint.com

DPR Civilians Have Every Right To File Damage Complaints Against Kiev - Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 10:40 AM

DPR Civilians Have Every Right to File Damage Complaints Against Kiev - Ombudswoman

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Civilians living on territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) occupied by Kiev have every right to file suits against Ukrainian troops who have committed various crimes against them, DPR Human Rights Commissioner Daria Morozova told Sputnik.

"As for the facts of looting: investigators of law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR are already working in all territories. And everyone has every right to write a statement... People know them (Ukrainian soldiers) perfectly well, know their surnames, first Names, and patronymics," she said.

Once order is restored in Ukraine, the authorities will launch all relevant proceedings, Morozova added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

